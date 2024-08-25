Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 6759215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

