Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 59,000 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 766.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,132.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE CMA opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.