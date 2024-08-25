Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.