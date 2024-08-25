Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 34,800 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Up 6.8 %

NXT stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

