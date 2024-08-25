Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $153.08 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

