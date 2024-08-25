Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

