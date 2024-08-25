Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $91.37 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

