Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after buying an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $107.39 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.