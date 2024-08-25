Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SIGI stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

