Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.2 %

OLED stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

