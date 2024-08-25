Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of CCEP opened at $78.73 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

