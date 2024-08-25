Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Organon & Co. worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

