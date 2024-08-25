Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

