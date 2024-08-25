Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

