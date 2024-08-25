Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

