Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

