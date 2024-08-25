Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $1,054,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,950.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATR opened at $150.54 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

