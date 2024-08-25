Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.