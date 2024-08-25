Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

