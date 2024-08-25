Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

WMB stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

