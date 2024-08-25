Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $68,686,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 224,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

