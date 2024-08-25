Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

