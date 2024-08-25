Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

BRBR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

