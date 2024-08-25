Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $82.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

