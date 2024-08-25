Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

