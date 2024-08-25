Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPG opened at $166.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

