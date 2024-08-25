Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

