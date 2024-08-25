Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Up 69.7%

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) rose 69.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 432,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 111,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

