Macquarie Reiterates Neutral Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.53 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Citigroup cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

