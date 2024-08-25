Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.41

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 4769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
