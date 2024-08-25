ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $80.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

