Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

