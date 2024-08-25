Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 9,933,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,562,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.