Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
