Martin E. Franklin Sells 178,346 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APG opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in APi Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in APi Group by 794.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,185,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

