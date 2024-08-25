Mary A. Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,691.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HNI Stock Up 2.3 %

HNI stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

