Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 60,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE MAS opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

