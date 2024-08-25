Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.87

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 113829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12,355.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Masco by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

