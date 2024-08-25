Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $463.62 and last traded at $463.72. Approximately 328,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,459,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

