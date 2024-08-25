Matthew Comyn Sells 19,220 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn sold 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$134.53 ($90.90), for a total value of A$2,585,705.04 ($1,747,098.00).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.74%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.