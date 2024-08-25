Matthew Comyn Sells 19,220 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn sold 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$134.53 ($90.90), for a total value of A$2,585,705.04 ($1,747,098.00).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.74%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
