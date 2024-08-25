Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 18th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance
LON MAV4 opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.42.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile
