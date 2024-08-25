McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $288.56 and last traded at $288.94. Approximately 577,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,544,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.21.

Specifically, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.91. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

