Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 2.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. 61,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,343,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.