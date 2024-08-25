Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.55

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 20560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MREO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,608.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,564 shares of company stock worth $744,162. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.