Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 231,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,094,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MREO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

In other news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,564 shares of company stock worth $744,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,583,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 676,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 310,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.