Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $190.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
