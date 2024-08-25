MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05. 14,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 31,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

