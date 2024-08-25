Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Up 9.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.63. 17,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 98,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

