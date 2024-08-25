Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,435.94 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,405.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

