Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company's stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

