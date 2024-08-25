Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
